Amanda Bynes Announces Her Engagement, Shares a Selfie With Fiance

Amanda Bynes With Her Mystery Fiance

American actor Amanda Bynes recently revealed that she is officially engaged to the love of her life, reported Fox News. The actor took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to post a picture where she is seen flaunting an engagement solitaire. In the picture, her hand could be seen resting on somebody else's hand who is seen wearing a golden ring. Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Jokes about Engagement to Colin Jost in Marvel-Themed SNL Monologue.

The 'She's The Man' actor captioned the picture, "Engaged to the love of my life."The 33-year-old actor did not reveal anything about who her fiance is in the picture, later shared another picture with a man and captioned the picture, "Lover." Freida Pinto Announces Engagement to Photographer Cory Tran and These Adorable Photos of the Couple Are Unmissable

Amanda Bynes Flaunts Her Engagement Ring

View this post on Instagram Engaged to tha love of my life A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 14, 2020 at 5:38pm PST

Amanda Bynes Pose Alongside Her Mystery Fiance

View this post on Instagram Lover A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 15, 2020 at 1:06pm PST

The actor is known for sharing the big news with her fans and other celebrities through her social media account. Earlier in December, Bynes made news for her heart-shaped tattoo on her face.