Amid Cornavirus Standstill, Patrick Stewart Is Reading Shakespeare's Sonnet On Social Media And It Has A Calming Effect on People

Artists across the globe have come online to entertain their fans as most of us isolated in the confines of our homes. Aysuhmann Khurrana narrated his poems to the camera. Coldplay's Chris Martin performed on an Instagram live stream. And now, actor Patrick Stewart has started reading out sonnets by Shakespeare on his social media. On Twitter, he has over 3.3 million followers, many of whom have said that his sonnets have a soothing effect on them. Garth Brooks Plans to Stream His Concert Live on Facebook Next Week Amid COVID-19 Crysis.

He posted a video of him reciting Shakespeare, that went viral. He returned with another video. "I was delighted by the response to yesterday's posting of Shakespeare's Sonnet 116, and it has led me to undertake what follows," Stewart wrote Sunday with a new video. "When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So...here we go: Sonnet 1."

He picked the sonnet where he says that love is "an ever-fixed mark that looks on tempests and is never shaken". We were not ready to be touched like that. Coronavirus Affects Hollywood: From Tom Hanks' Diagnosis to Delay In Mission Impossible 7, All That Has Been Hit By The COVID 19.

Isn't he the coolest? In case you ever wanted to get into Shakespeare, Patrick Stewart's Twitter is the place to be right now. And it totally seems like we are going to get a lot of more Shakespearean readings from the actor in the coming days. He is certainly making the world a tad bit better to live in while we try and contain the coronavirus pandemic.