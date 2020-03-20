Garth Brooks Plans to Stream His Concert Live on Facebook Next Week Amid COVID-19 Crysis

Garth Brooks (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Country music star Garth Brooks announced that he's planning a live stream acoustic concert set in the coming week on his Facebook page. Brooks who is known for some of the greatest musical performances of all time revealed on his "Inside Studio G" show that he's planning an all-acoustic performance featuring himself and wife Trisha Yearwood, reported Fox News. Seth Rogen Watched Cats While Being High and Live-Tweeted his Every Reaction.

The idea for it came when Garth answered a question from a fan via Twitter about doing a live broadcast to give people some much-needed entertainment at a time when most people are restricted to their houses due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Let's do that! This will be cool," Brooks said. Vanessa Hudgens Apologises for Insensitive Comments on COVID-19 Deaths After Netizens Slam Her For Viral Instagram-Live Video.

The 30-minute set is scheduled for Monday in which the American singer will be accepting song requests from fans.