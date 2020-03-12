Coronavirus Affects Hollywood: From Tom Hanks' Diagnosis to Delay In Mission Impossible 7, All That Has Been Hit By The COVID 19

Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Health Organisation has officially declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. The fear of the spread of the coronavirus has halted many Hollywood projects across the globe. While a few productions were directly hit by the COVID-19, some projects have been paused just as a precaution. Some projects have introduced a huge change in the format, for example, discontinue shooting with a live audience, to avoid the potential spread of the virus. Celine Dion Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Singer Postpones Two Concerts.

Many projects like Mission Impossible 7, No Time To Die, The Falco And The Winter Soldier have gone through significant changes in the schedule. And more will follow soon. Here is a list of all the projects that temporarily pulled the plug due to COVID 19. Coronavirus: Kim Kardashian Tweets a Theory about a Pandemic that Psychic Sylvia Browne Predicted in 2008.

Survivor Season 41

Production on the 41st season of the CBS reality series has been postponed due to growing concerns about the coronavirus spread, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The shooting was scheduled to begin in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, with back to back production of season 42 to commence in May. Executive producer and host Jeff Probst told the crew of the show that production would be pushed back two months to May.

Tom Hank and Rita Wilson Diagnosed With COVID-19

Tom and Rita were in Australia where the former was to shoot for the film on Elvis Presley. In a statement issued on social media, Tom revealed that they have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Obviously, the shooting for the untitled Baz Luhrmann film has been put on hold.

Talk Shows Being Taped Without A Live Audience

On March 11, producers of shows including Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, Seth Meyer's Late Night, Stephen Colbert's Late Show, Samantha Bee's Full Frontal, and Trevor Noah's Daily Show announced they would tape the shows without a live studio audience. Ellen DeGeneres also announced that she will be taping her show in a similar fashion.

Other Shows That Stopped The Live Audience Taping

The Wendy Williams Show, One Day At A Time, The View, Good Morning America, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Tamron Hall, The Voice, Mom, The Real, Dr Phil, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune will also discontinue the concept of live audience for the time being to avoid the spread of the virus.

Mission Impossible 7 Production Halts

The production of Tom Cruise's next action film in the MI franchise has been put on hold by the producers. “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” a spokesperson for Paramount Studios told the media.

No Time to Die Release Delayed

We will have to wait longer for Daniel Craig's last turn as Agent 007, James Bond. The release of the next film in the franchise, titled No Time To Die, has been delayed for 7 months, until November.

Riverdale

After a crew member came into contact with someone who was tested positive for COVID 19, Warner Bros has temporarily shut down production on Riverdale in Vancouver.

Amazing Race

After shooting three episodes in Scotland and England, CBS confirmed that they are pausing the production on the globe-travelling reality show. Though studio confirmed that "no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it."

The Bachelorette

The show was supposed to shoot a special episode in Italy with the bachelorette Clare Crawley. The spread of the virus in Italy is significant, thus producers of The Bachelorette ditched the plans.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney has shut down the production on the next MCU superhero show in Prague. The crew had been in Prague for a week when the decision was made.

There are many more film and TV productions in Hollywood that have been affected by the pandemic. Many events, including SXSW, Coachella, have been affected as well. Many singers have postponed the dates for their tours and concerts.