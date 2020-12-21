And everyone's favourite Ariana Grande is officially taken. The Thank U, Next hitmaker got engaged to her boyfriend of almost 1 year Dalton Gomez. Grande and Gomez reportedly started dating sometime in January 2020. Pictures of the duo kissing went viral in February, but at that time, Gomez's face was not clear. A host of other Hollywood portals confirmed the pair's relationship and Gomez's identity in March. Stuck with U: Ariana Grande Makes her Relationship Official; Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Appears in her New Single with Justin Bieber.

A few days before Christmas, Ariana, who had kept this relationship of her's under the wraps for a long while, took to Instagram to announce her forever moment and we couldn't be any more happier. Ariana Grande Teases Fans with Netflix’s New Project on Twitter; Singer Shares Black-and-White Photos and Tags the Streaming Giant.

Gomez does not belong to the entertainment industry and is a real estate agent. And it took quite the investigators, in this case, Ariana's fans to piece the identity of their idol's better half. While some concluded his identity on the fact that a lot of Ariana's inside circle was following Dalton on IG, some even put two-and-two together after partially making out Dalton in Ari's IG stories and his tattoo artist brother's IG posts. Nevertheless, we are super happy for Ariana and Dalton! When are the nuptials???

