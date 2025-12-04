Fact Check: Are Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Non-Demi Curious Semi Binary’ Relationship? Truth Behind Wild Gossip About ‘Wicked’ Stars on Social Media

Ariana Grande is suddenly all over the internet along with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, ever since the two began promoting their latest release, Wicked: For Good. The musical fantasy hit the big screens on November 21, 2025. However, even after the release, people haven’t stopped talking about the “7 Rings” hitmaker — from everything related to her appearance to her dynamics with Cynthia Erivo. While fans have been busy defending Ariana from harsh comments, a new twist has made things worse for them. According to social media claims, Ariana and Cynthia are in what they call a “non-demi curious semi-binary relationship”! MTV Video Music Awards 2025: Mariah Carey Wins Video Vanguard Award, Ariana Grande Calls Her ‘The Queen’.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in a Non-Binary Relationship?

As Wicked: For Good promotions commenced, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo found themselves at the centre of a bizarre internet speculation questioning their relationship. After several videos of their playful behaviour and chemistry went viral, social media gossip suggested that the actors are in a non-demI curious semi-binary relationship. The claims spread so fast that people actually started believing the fabricated stories surrounding it.

Ariana Grande’s Instagram Post

No matter where you’re living in the world, if you’re using the internet, you’ve probably seen at least one video of Ariana and Cynthia. Trolls are either picking apart their appearances or are busy creating theories about their relationship. Some have even cooked up stories claiming the singer is dealing with an eating disorder. Many found their closeness "creepy".

But, is there really any truth to these rumours? Let's find out

Where Did the Fake Phrase Come From?

The term "non-demi curious semi binary relationship did not come from any interview or credible source but originated from a satirical Facebook page known for making hilarious jokes about celebrities. The page falsely posted a false remark supposedly from Cynthia, where she said that she is in a "non demi curious semi binary relationship with Ariana Grande. As per the page, the 38-year-old actress even provided an explanation of their gender identity. While this was all fake, some users fell for the spoof and actually believed that something was brewing between the two.

What Reports Claimed About Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Relationship Status

Fact Check: Arina Grand and Cynthia Erivo are Not in a 'non-demi curious semi-binary relationship'

According to the Facebook page, The Lamented, the fake viral post claimed that Erivo said, "It means we are actually not a couple, but we are curious about what that could mean and everything" Fact-checking organisations quickly dismissed these claims and confirmed that neither Ariana nor Cynthia has ever used the phrase "non demi curious semi binary relationship."

Another strong reason to dismiss these circulating claims is that the Facebook page which posted them is actually dedicated to satire. The bio of the page reads, "The Lamented: where truth goes to die and sarcasm reigns supreme. Serving up sattire, nonsense and floriously unreliable stories," clearly indicating that the posts are meant to be taken as jokes.

A Screenshot of Facebook Page The Lamented’s Bio

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Actual Relationship Status

Despite the wild online gossip, both actors have been quite open about their love lives. Ariana Grande is in a relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, whom she started dating in July 2023. Cynthia Erivo, on the other hand, came out as bisexual during an interview in August 2022. She is in a relationship with producer Lena Waithe.

