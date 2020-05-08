Stuck with U: Ariana Grande Makes her Relationship Official; Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Appears in her New Single with Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande with Dalton Gomez in Stuck With U (Photo Credits: YouTube)

There was no better way to start our day than witnessing Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's new collaboration. Stuck with U' is the first single in a series of charity songs from their manager Scooter Braun’s company SB Projects and proceeds from this will go toward the First Responders Children’s Foundation. And while fans are certainly beaming with joy for obvious reasons, Ariana's fans, in particular, are obsessing over her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez who marks his debut in her video song. Stuck With U: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Song Sees Them Collaborating with all their Famous and Non-Famous Fans in the Video.

Ariana's fans are convinced that the singer just made her relationship with Gomez official through her new quarantine single with Bieber. The singer and the luxury real estate agent are sweetly dancing in the video and while his face is a bit unclear, her fans are confident that he is Dalton and no one else. The mystery man (Dalton) is twirling Grande in her bedroom and this further proves they are observing the lockdown together. The singer was earlier hesitant to confirm her relationship with Dalton but seems like she's ready to make him meet her sea of fans. Stuck With U: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Quarantine Collaboration Brings Wide Smile On Their Fans' Faces (View Tweets).

Check Out her New Song 'Stuck With U'

"Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," a source close to the singer had earlier said in its interaction with People. Stuck With U was already special on so many levels and Dalton's appearance was like a cherry on the cake. Meanwhile, check out her fans' reactions...

Apart from their non-famous fans, the music video also features Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ayesha and Stephen Curry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Lil Dicky, Michael Bublé, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well as Jaden Smith.