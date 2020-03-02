Artemis Fowl Trailer: Disney Brings the Exciting Story Of A 12-Year-Old Criminal Mastermind from Eoin Colfer's Famed Book to Life (Watch Video)

Artemis Fowl Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Disney)

Almost a year and a half after its first teaser released, the trailer of Disney's Artemis Fowl is finally here. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film follows the journey of 12-year-old criminal mastermind Artemis as he searches for his missing father. The film is based on b the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, by the same name. The film stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough and Miranda Raison, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench in lead roles. Artemis Fowl Teaser Trailer: Assassins Come In All Sizes In Disney's New Fantasy Thriller - Watch Video.

The trailer promises to take this exciting story to another level with Disney's execution. Considering director Kenneth Branagh has come on board to helm the film, we can expect it to surpass our expectations. The trailer is sure to get you excited even if you may not have read the books. Ferdia Shaw definitely impresses as Artemis and is a talent to watch out for. Adaptations can be tough and hence talking about the same, the director said, "Eoin Colfer created a landmark series of books and a totally original world of characters. We hope that fans familiar with this charismatic anti-hero." Colin Farrell essays the role of his Artemis' father in the film. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Two Post-Credit Scenes From Disney's Latest Film LEAKED (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch the Trailer Here:

The official synopsis of the film states, "The film revolves around the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies." The film is all set to hit the screens on May 29, 2020 in US.