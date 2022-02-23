Josh Gad celebrates his 41st birthday on February 23. He is a man with multiple talents. He graced the screens whenever he appeared or voiced any role. Gad's liberal, open-minded thoughts on every single thing makes him more beautiful as a person. He is best known for voicing Olaf in the Frozen franchise and essaying the role of Le Fou in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Gad bagged Annie Awards two times, for his amazing voice-work as Olaf and his performance in Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. However, coming to his nature, with his quotes and sayings about life, we are sure that he is a responsible man and knows to handle any situation in a sober way. Patrick Wilson Joins Halle Berry, Josh Gad in Thriller 'Moonfall'.

Gad's some of other popular movies are Watching the Detectives, The Rocker, Jobs, The Internship, Love & Other Drugs, Jobs, Pixels, The Wedding Ringer, A Dog's Purpose & sequel A Dog's Journey, Marshall, Murder on the Orient Express, Little Monsters and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, etc. Gad is happily married with actress Ida Darvish and a happy father of two daughters. Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Starring Josh Gad and Luke Evans Put on Hold at Disney Plus.

On the occasion of his 41st birthday, let's hear some of Josh Gad's quotes and sayings that are absolutely beautiful:

I Don't Look Back!

Josh Gad Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

I Was A Big Forensic!

Josh Gad Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Love For Traditions!

Josh Gad Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

A Miracle!

Josh Gad Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Religion Is Interesting!

Josh Gad Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Definition Of Hollywood!

Josh Gad Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Physical Comedy Is An Amazing Asset!

Josh Gad Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Its So Surreal!

Josh Gad Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of Gad that reveals about his journey and how he went through everything till now. "I went to drama school for four years at Carnegie Mellon, conservatory training before television comedy. I was doing Shakespeare and Chekov plays. It's about delivering on the promise of a $100,000 education and taking the shackles off and trying the hand at my craft. I'm thrilled with what I've seen so far." We wish this wonderful actor and singer many many happy returns of the day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).