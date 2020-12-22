We have time and again told you how the pandemic changed cinema this year, with OTT platforms getting more prominence after theatres lost business over raging virus and lockdowns imposed in various countries. Many big films have been postponed to next year. Some films like Tenet were sent to 'die' at the box office. And some came straight to platforms like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, a move that was met mixed reactions. Year-Ender 2020: From The Invisible Man to Soul, 11 Hollywood Films That We Enjoyed Watching the Most This Year.

Pandemic or not, 2020 was just like any other year. Even with the restricted number of releases, we had good movies. And we had some bad ones. And if the movies come with a bigger scale and cast, and of course, expectations, and they turn out to be bad, then bigger the disappointment.

In this special year-ender feature, we look at nine Hollywood biggies that disappointed us the most in 2020.

The Grudge

A Still from The Grudge

The original film might not be a classic, but it had some genuinely scary moments. The remake, however, is bland, boring and lacks any good frights, while also wasting some good actors in the cast.

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr in Dolittle

The most disappointing aspect about Dolittle is that it was the first film of Robert Downey Jr after his MCU innings has ended, and it turned out to be such a travesty. While the huge roster of actors voicing the animals offer some fun moments, the film itself is a let down, and more so is Downey's irksome attempt to pull off an Irish accent.

Bloodshot

Vin Diesel in Bloodshot

As if it was not enough to play Groot in MCU and Dom in Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel's attempt to play an actual superhero turned to be a very dull effort. Save for a mid-film twist, there is nothing very appealing in Bloodshot, be it the middling VFX or terrible action sequences.

Artemis Fowl

Ferdia Shaw in Artemis Fowl

There is a unwritten rule in cinema that if a film suffers delays in release, then there is a high chance that it could turn out to be terrible. A rule that applies to several films in this list. Artemis Fowl is one such film. The Disney fantasy movie suffered multiple delays before it was dumped on Disney+ and we knew why, when it came out. Straying far away from its source material, Artemis Fowl is an unenjoyable YA flick that makes you lose interest in its heist tale of fairies, elves and monsters within five minutes. Also, Dame Judi Dench really needs to fire her agent for making her sign for this.

The New Mutants

A Still from The New Mutants

As if the disappointment called Dark Phoenix wasn't enough, The X-Men franchise departed on a truly low note with Josh Boone's The New Mutants. Supposedly the start of a new franchise within the universe, The New Mutants had some good things going on for its side. The young cast, featuring Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, Split's Anya Taylor-Joy and Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton, was promising and it also features a same-sex romance, that is rarely explored in superhero films. But The New Mutants disappoints in its biggest USP - in being a horror film. Also that climax featuring a giant err... bear truly sucks!

Mulan

Yifei Liu in Mulan

If the pandemic wouldn't have suck into its business, there was a chance that Mulan could have made a billion dollars at the box office. Purely, thanks to China. Ungotten BO profits apart, the live-action remake of a beloved 1998 Disney animated film is a let down in many departments. It take itself way too seriously, the action sequences are just humdrum and it seriously misses Mushu the dragon.

Hubie Halloween

Julie Bowen and Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler who was so, so good in last year's Netflix film Uncut Gems, returns to pleasing his hardcore fanbase with a Halloween Comedy. Featuring his usual gang, Hubie Halloween has a good sense of mystery that is brought down by puerile jokes, gross out gags and Sandler's another attempt to take an accent for laughs.

The Witches

Anne Hathaway in The Witches

How can Anne Hathaway playing a witch turn out to be so very disappointing? Despite Hathaway and Octavia Spencer in prime form, The Witches, that released straight on HBO Max, turned out to be an annoying fantasy film, with a problematic screenplay and terrible VFX.

The Prom

A Still from The Prom

You have Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in the cast, and still The Prom is nowhere near to the calibre of either The Hours or The Big Little Lies. While that itself is a tragedy, this musical's biggest crime is that, apart from being a terrible bore, is it fails to do justice to a social theme it wants to push - acceptability of one's sexuality.

