Netflix is adapting Sweet Tooth which is based on the DC Comics series of the same name. It’s great to see DC tackle some of its more smaller and obscure and smaller properties because there are some really great stories to be told over there. This new Netflix show stars Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie who travel across the ruins of America in search of answers. This show is really anticipated among comic readers and has a lot of the fans of the comic book excited. So just in case if you want to know what Sweet Tooth is all about, here is a guide to it before it drops on the digital platform tomorrow. (June 4). Bridgerton Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More – Everything You Need To Know About This Netflix Period Drama.

Cast

Christian Convery stars as the deer-human hybrid Gus and Nonso Anozie stars as the wandering loner Tommy Jepperd. They are also joined by Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Stefania LaVie Owen and Aliza Vellani. The series will be narrated by James Brolin.

Plot

Ten years ago The Great Crumble wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrid babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd. Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what is left of America in search of answers—about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

Trailer

Here’s the trailer of Sweet Tooth.

Release Date

Sweet Tooth starring Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie releases on June 4th, 2021 on Netflix. Friends The Reunion: 5 Shows That Need a Reunion Special After Friends (LatestLY Exclusive).

Review

Sweet Tooth premieres on Netflix on June 4th and so the review of the same is not out yet. We will update the article once the review is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).