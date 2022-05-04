Audrey Hepburn was one of the most phenomenal actresses of her time. The British actress who continues to live in our minds as the lady in a black gown with matching gloves and a tiara, she was the lady of every man's dream. For someone who was inducted into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame, Audrey's profile includes more than just being an actress. She was a fashion icon of her time and her classic styles resonate with us even today. To mark her 93rd birth anniversary this year, we pause the time and reminisce some of her best works as an actress. Let's have a look. World Fashion Day 2020: From Audrey Hepburn to Lady Gaga - a Look at Hollywood's Fashion Icons (View Pics).

Breakfast at Tiffany's

If you are someone who enjoys fashion then you definitely can't miss Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's. She plays an elite New York socialite who thoroughly enjoys wild parties. While she wishes to marry a rich man, she ends up falling in love with a struggling writer who's also her neighbour. Audrey's iconic look in a black gown with gloves, a tiara and a lengthy cigarette holder is from this very movie. Decades later, we still can't think of a better name who could play Holly as well as Hepburn!

Charade

A classic Alfred Hitchcock style mystery, this one was directed by Stanley Donen. Audrey plays a widower in the movie who's being harassed by three men who have a connection with her dead husband. This movie was equal parts comedy and thriller and Hepburn was also nominated at the BAFTAs and Golden Globe for her portrayal.

Sabrina

Remember Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's Yeh Dillagi? Well, that was a remake of this Audrey Hepburn movie with a few minor changes. Audrey plays a chauffer's driver who returns home after two long years and has grown up to be a beautiful woman. The twist comes when her father's employer's sons fall in love with her. It was a beautiful romantic drama and Audrey looked like a dream girl in it. Audrey Hepburn Birth Anniversary: Did The Late Actress Drape A Bedsheet To Resemble A Saree For Breakfast At Tiffany's? (Watch Video).

Roman Holiday

This movie will probably remind you of some princess who runs away only to find her prince charming. Audrey in here plays the role of a princess who's bored with her luxurious life and decides to run away from it one day. She finally manages to escape her guardians in Rome and ends up falling in love with an American reporter. What follows next is their beautiful love story set amid the beautiful city of Rome.

My Fair Lady

When a phonetics professor, sure of his abilities, takes it upon himself to transform a cockney working-class girl into someone who can pass for a cultured member of high society, he meets Audrey's, Eliza Doolittle. She eventually agrees to be his subject with the thought of getting better job offers. While the duo initially have a clash of thoughts, they eventually form a perfect bond which is threatened by an aristocratic suitor.

Happy Birthday, Audrey Hepburn!

