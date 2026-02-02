Music’s biggest night returned in style as the 68th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1. The ceremony celebrated achievements across genres, reflecting the Recording Academy’s evolving recognition of global and cross-cultural music. Grammys 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 68th Annual Grammy Awards in India and USA.
Bad Bunny Creates Grammy History
The night’s most talked-about moment came when Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for his all-Spanish album, marking a historic first for the category. The win underscored the growing influence of non-English music on the global stage and drew widespread attention across the industry.
Grammys 2026: Full Winners List
- Album of the Year: All-Spanish Album – Bad Bunny
- Best Rap Album: GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
- Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen
- Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Cirkut
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: A Matter of Time – Laufey
- Best Rock Album: Never Enough – Turnstile
- Best Alternative Music Album: Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
- Best Dance/Electronic Album: EUSEXUA – FKA twigs
- Best R&B Album: Mutt – Leon Thomas
- Best Jazz Vocal Album: Portrait – Samara Joy
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Southern Nights – Sullivan Fortner
- Best Gospel Album: Heart of Mine – Darrel Walls and PJ Morton
- Best Latin Pop Album: Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
- Best Música Mexicana Album: Palabra De To’s (Seca) – Carín León
- Best African Music Performance: Push 2 Start – Tyla
- Best Reggae Album: BLXXD & FYAH – Keznamdi
- Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters
- Best Music Video: Anxiety – Doechii
- Best Music Film: Music by John Williams
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners – Ludwig Göransson
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners – Various Artists
- Best Comedy Album: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze – Nate Bargatze
- Best Audio Book / Narration: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama – Dalai Lama
- Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1 – Mad Skillz
Broadcast and Global Viewership
The 2026 Grammys aired live on CBS in the United States, with streaming available on Paramount+ and live TV platforms including Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. In India, the ceremony streamed live on JioHotstar on Monday February 2, 2026 from 6:30 AM IST, allowing international audiences to follow the event in real time. 2026 Grammys Special Merit Awards Winners List: Whitney Houston, Cher, Chaka Khan, Carlos Santana Honoured With Lifetime Achievement.
Grammys 2026 Streaming Details
Grammys 2026 Highlight Global
The Grammy Awards remain the only major music honours voted on by peers within the Recording Academy, including artists, producers, and engineers. As the full winners list continues to be updated, the 2026 edition stands out for balancing mainstream success with artistic depth and global representation.
