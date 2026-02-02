Music’s biggest night returned in style as the 68th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1. The ceremony celebrated achievements across genres, reflecting the Recording Academy’s evolving recognition of global and cross-cultural music. Grammys 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 68th Annual Grammy Awards in India and USA.

Bad Bunny Creates Grammy History

The night’s most talked-about moment came when Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for his all-Spanish album, marking a historic first for the category. The win underscored the growing influence of non-English music on the global stage and drew widespread attention across the industry.

Grammys Officials Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAMMYS (@grammys)

Grammys 2026: Full Winners List

Album of the Year: All-Spanish Album – Bad Bunny

Best Rap Album: GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen

Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Cirkut

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: A Matter of Time – Laufey

Best Rock Album: Never Enough – Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album: Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Best Dance/Electronic Album: EUSEXUA – FKA twigs

Best R&B Album: Mutt – Leon Thomas

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Portrait – Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Southern Nights – Sullivan Fortner

Best Gospel Album: Heart of Mine – Darrel Walls and PJ Morton

Best Latin Pop Album: Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade

Best Música Mexicana Album: Palabra De To’s (Seca) – Carín León

Best African Music Performance: Push 2 Start – Tyla

Best Reggae Album: BLXXD & FYAH – Keznamdi

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

Best Music Video: Anxiety – Doechii

Best Music Film: Music by John Williams

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners – Ludwig Göransson

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners – Various Artists

Best Comedy Album: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze – Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book / Narration: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama – Dalai Lama

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1 – Mad Skillz

Broadcast and Global Viewership

The 2026 Grammys aired live on CBS in the United States, with streaming available on Paramount+ and live TV platforms including Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. In India, the ceremony streamed live on JioHotstar on Monday February 2, 2026 from 6:30 AM IST, allowing international audiences to follow the event in real time. 2026 Grammys Special Merit Awards Winners List: Whitney Houston, Cher, Chaka Khan, Carlos Santana Honoured With Lifetime Achievement.

Grammys 2026 Streaming Details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAMMYS (@grammys)

Grammys 2026 Highlight Global

The Grammy Awards remain the only major music honours voted on by peers within the Recording Academy, including artists, producers, and engineers. As the full winners list continues to be updated, the 2026 edition stands out for balancing mainstream success with artistic depth and global representation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (GRAMMYS' Instagram ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).