Pop star Sabrina Carpenter and Stranger Things starJoe Keery have reignited romance speculation after being spotted at the same Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City over the weekend. The sighting follows months of online buzz surrounding the pair, though neither has officially confirmed a relationship. Netflix Crashes As Millions Rush To Stream ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Finale; Fans Face Service Disruptions During Series Conclusion.

Joe Keery Dating Sabrina Carpenter?

The duo attended the post-show celebration on Saturday, January 17, held at Saks Fifth Avenue. The event followed the hosting debut of Keery’s Stranger Things co-star, Finn Wolfhard. While Carpenter and Keery arrived at the venue separately, their simultaneous presence at the exclusive gathering was quickly documented by photographers and fans on social media.

Carpenter, 26, arrived at the party in a floor-length black coat featuring fur-trim detailing, paired with white platform heels. Keery, 33, opted for a more casual look, wearing a black leather jacket with orange accents, grey jeans, and a knit beanie.

Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery, aka the guy she arrested for being too hot, arrive at the SNL afterparty 🤭 pic.twitter.com/gj1a5Vqu1e — sylvia (@ohhowromantic) January 18, 2026

Keery was in town to support Wolfhard, appearing during the show's opening monologue alongside fellow cast members Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. Carpenter also made a surprise cameo during the broadcast, further fueling interest in the pair's proximity throughout the night.

Origin of Joe Keery-Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumours

Speculation regarding a potential romance first gained significant traction in October 2025 during the Austin City Limits Music Festival. During her set, Carpenter performed her "cuffing" segment, a recurring bit for her song "Juno", and playfully "arrested" Keery on stage.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Viral Stage Moment With Joe Keery at ACL Festival in October 2025 – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The interaction went viral, with fans noting Keery's enthusiastic participation. Reports later surfaced that Carpenter attended Keery’s musical performance under his moniker, Djo, during the second weekend of the festival. Since then, the two have reportedly begun following each other on social media. Coachella 2026 Full List: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Anyma To Headline Star-Studded Lineup at Empire Polo Club (View Post).

Both stars have recently moved on from high-profile long-term relationships. Carpenter was previously linked to actor Barry Keoghan; the two reportedly split in late 2024. Keery’s most public relationship was with actress Maika Monroe, which ended in 2022 after five years.

