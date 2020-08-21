Imagine having a day that's celebrated to honour the existence of fashion! For the ones who never knew, there's specifically a day dedicated to fashion and it's a celebration of the art all over. Fashion has always been a crucial element of everyone's lives. You may not be its ardent devotee but there's not a single soul on this planet who can refuse its existence. Fashion is everywhere and is not merely confined to dresses. It's in the way you present yourself and the way you perceive this world. From Komal Panday to Kritika Khurana, Top 6 Indian Fashion Vloggers Ruling YouTube (Watch Video).

While Bollywood had its own fashion icons like Sharmila Tagore, Dimple Kapadia, Tina Munim (Ambani), Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, Hollywood too was blessed with few of them. In fact, H-town's fashion icons had an impact all over the globe. From Marilyn Monroe to Audrey Hepburn, these actresses and their love for fashion were unmatched. Their classic styles have inspired the Gen Z and their timeless looks are fondly imitated even today. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor to Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Here's Naming a few Consistent Fashionistas of the Industry (View Pics). To honour the World Fashion Day 2020, we decided to name these few icons who deserve to be celebrated today and every day. Audrey Hepburn Audrey Hepburn (Photo Credits: Instagram) Marilyn Monroe Marilyn Monroe (Photo Credits: Instagram) Grace Kelly Grace Kelly (Photo Credits: Instagram) Elizabeth Taylor Elizabeth Taylor (Photo Credits: Instagram) Rihanna Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram) Blake Lively Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram) Lady Gaga Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram) World Fashion Day is the perfect occasion to praise the art and the artisans behind it. From the streets of Italy to the corners of India, fashion is handcrafted by different makers and acknowledged by different buyers. It's not merely an industry but an outlet for creativity and there's no saturation point in here. We are obsessed with this 'f' word and don't mind discussing it for hours. And while we continue with this discussion amongst ourselves, you can admire these fashionistas who helped us change our perspective towards fashion. All hail these queens!

