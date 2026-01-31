The music industry is gearing up for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, which will return to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this weekend. Comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the ceremony for the sixth consecutive year, marking a final milestone in his long-running tenure. This year's competition is particularly high-stakes, with Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with nine nominations, followed by Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter. MTV VMAs 2025: BLACKPINK’s Rose Wins Song of the Year for Her Viral Hit ‘APT’, K-Pop Star Dedicates the Award to Her 16-Year-Old Self in Emotional Speech (Watch Video).

How to Watch the Grammy Awards 2026 in USA and India?

Fans in the United States can watch the main ceremony live on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The broadcast begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

The primary television home for the event is CBS. For those who prefer streaming, Paramount+ will provide a live feed for "Premium" subscribers. If you have a "Paramount+ Essential" plan, you can watch the full show on-demand the following day. Additionally, live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo will carry the CBS broadcast.

The "Premiere Ceremony," where the majority of winners are announced before the televised show, starts at 3:30 PM ET. This portion will be available to stream for free on the official Grammy website and YouTube.

Grammys 2026 Streaming Details

How to Watch the Grammy Awards 2026 in India?

Due to the time zone difference, viewers in India will catch the awards on Monday, February 2, 2026. The live broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST. Fans can tune in on the JioHotstar app to watch the award ceremony.

Who is Hosting the Grammys 2026?

Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to lead the 2026 ceremony, marking his sixth consecutive year at the helm. However, this year’s broadcast comes with a bit of a twist: Noah has announced that the 68th edition will be his final time hosting the show. The Recording Academy praised his tenure for bringing a reliable and sharp wit to the broadcast, and he is expected to go out on a high note before handing the microphone to a new successor in 2027.

A Star-Studed Lineup

The 2026 stage will feature a mix of global superstars and high-energy tributes. One of the night's most anticipated moments is the return of Justin Bieber, who will give his first live awards show performance in four years. Other major solo acts confirmed for the main stage include Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator and Bruno Mars, Rose, Clipse and Pharrell Williams. Lady Gaga Pauses Sydney Concert After Dancer Falls Off Stage During ‘Mayhem Ball’ Show in Sydney (Watch Video).

Following the success of last year's format, the ceremony will once again feature a Best New Artist medley. This segment will include performances from all eight nominees in the category, including Addison Rae, Katseye, and Leon Thomas. Additionally, Post Malone will join Slash and Duff McKagan for a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

