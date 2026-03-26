James Cameron’s sci-fi epic, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to make its digital debut on March 31, 2026, following a successful theatrical run that saw it gross approximately USD 1.5 billion worldwide. The third instalment in the franchise recently secured the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, further fueling anticipation for its home entertainment release. Fans can look forward to accessing the film on major digital platforms for rent or purchase before it arrives on physical media and subscription-based streaming services later this year. ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Movie Review: James Cameron’s World-Building Soars Higher, Exhausting Drama Within Struggles To Catch Up! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Where To Watch ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Online in India?

In India, Avatar: Fire and Ash will be available starting March 31 on a Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) basis. Viewers can rent or purchase the film through platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

While an official date for its inclusion in a standard streaming library has not been confirmed, the film is expected to eventually premiere on JioHotstar. Industry insiders suggest a streaming launch could happen between late April and June 2026, following the typical window established by previous 20th Century Studios releases.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’:

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ International Streaming Details

Globally, the digital release also kicks off on March 31. International audiences can find the movie on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. This digital version will include over three hours of bonus content, featuring behind-the-scenes looks at the performance capture technology and the creation of the new "Ash People" tribe.

For those waiting for the film to join a subscription service, it is slated for a future release on Disney+. While Disney has not set a specific date, it is anticipated to land on the platform shortly after the physical Blu-ray and DVD release, which is scheduled for May 19, 2026.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Plot

The movie picks up after the events of The Way of Water, following Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they navigate the moon of Pandora. The story introduces the Mangkwan, also known as the "Ash People," a more aggressive volcanic tribe of Na'vi led by Varang (Oona Chaplin). Oscars 2026: ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Wins Visual Effects; Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson Triumph With ‘Sinners’.

The film continues James Cameron's planned five-movie saga. Despite a slightly lower box office performance compared to its predecessors, the film's USD 1.5 billion haul has solidified the production of the fourth and fifth instalments, currently scheduled for 2029 and 2031, respectively.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).