Meta Platforms is reportedly developing a photorealistic AI version of its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, designed to interact directly with the company’s nearly 79,000 employees. The project, emerging from Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, aims to bridge the communication gap between top-level leadership and the global workforce. By simulating direct access to the founder, the initiative seeks to foster a sense of connection that is often logistically impossible in a large-scale tech organisation.

The digital clone is being trained on Zuckerberg’s specific mannerisms, tone of voice and public statements, as well as his internal strategic thinking. According to reports from the Financial Times, the CEO is personally involved in the training process, spending several hours a week reviewing code and testing the model to ensure it accurately reflects his perspectives and communication style. Meta Hiring Paused: Mark Zuckerberg’s Company Removes Recruitment Advertisements Amid Ongoing Social Media Addiction Lawsuits.

The Role of Meta’s Superintelligence Labs

The development of the Zuckerberg AI is a priority for Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, a unit established to advance lifelike, AI-driven digital figures. This project represents a shift from Meta's earlier, cartoon-like metaverse avatars, which faced criticism for their lack of realism. The current goal is a high-fidelity 3D character capable of holding dynamic, real-time conversations and providing feedback on complex company strategies.

To support this level of realism, Meta has reportedly integrated technology from voice AI start-ups acquired last year. The technical challenge remains substantial, as achieving photorealism without perceptible conversation delays requires immense computing power. This project is distinct from a separate "CEO agent" reported by the Wall Street Journal, which functions as a personal assistant to help the human Zuckerberg retrieve internal information more efficiently.

Strategic Rationale and Employee Engagement

Meta views the AI clone as a tool to flatten the company’s organisational structure. In recent earnings calls, Zuckerberg has emphasised "elevating individual contributors" through AI-native tooling. By providing a digital representative that can answer queries and share the founder’s vision at any time, the company hopes to maintain institutional alignment during a period of significant structural changes and AI-driven efficiency drives.

The project also serves as a testbed for technology that could eventually be offered to the broader "creator economy". If successful, Meta could allow influencers and public figures to build their own AI avatars. These digital doubles would be capable of engaging with fans and managing large-scale interactions across social platforms, effectively allowing creators to be in "multiple places at once".

Broader Tech Industry Trends in "Digital Doubles"

Meta is not the only company exploring executive AI representations. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi previously noted that his employees had created a "Dara AI" to help teams prepare presentations and improve performance. This trend reflects a wider move towards "agentic AI" in 2026, where AI systems are increasingly tasked with representing human intent and planning multi-step workflows. 'Can’t Trust WhatsApp': Elon Musk Slams Meta as Class-Action Lawsuit Alleges Secret Interception of Private Messages by Accenture and Third Parties.

However, the pursuit of digital clones has faced hurdles. Meta previously experimented with celebrity-based chatbots, including personas modelled on Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady, but discontinued the initiative in 2024 after it failed to gain significant traction. The Zuckerberg project marks a more institutional and functional approach to the technology, focusing on internal utility rather than purely entertainment-based engagement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).