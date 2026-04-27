Pedro Pascal Emotional at CCXP Mexico; ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Trailer Teases Grogu’s Training Under Luke Skywalker

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In a surprise appearance that electrified the crowd at CCXP Mexico City on Sunday, April 26, 2026, Pedro Pascal joined director Jon Favreau to offer a first look at the franchise's return to the big screen. The Chilean-born actor, sporting a Mexico men’s World Cup 2026 jersey, became visibly emotional while discussing the significance of bringing the beloved series to theatres. Fact Check: Did ‘The Fantastic Four’ Actor Pedro Pascal Touch ‘Spider-Man’ Star Willem Dafoe’s Wife Inappropriately? Viral Video From 2024 Resurfaces (Watch)

Pedro Pascal Gets Emotional at ‘Star Wars’ Event

The Mandalorian and Grogu marks the first Star Wars theatrical feature since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. For Pascal, the transition from Disney+ to the cinema is a deeply personal milestone. “I always had a dream in my heart that it would be on a big screen because that’s how I was developed as a child,” Pascal told the cheering audience in Spanish. “I went to the movie theatre so much with my family, and I saw the Star Wars movies on the big screen.” The actor had to pause to fight back tears as the crowd began a thunderous chant of his name. After regaining his composure, he blew a kiss to the fans, thanking them for their years of support since the show first debuted in 2019.

New Threats Face Din Djarin

Director Jon Favreau provided key narrative details, confirming that the film takes place after the events of Season 3 (which concluded in 2023). The story will follow bounty hunter Din Djarin and Grogu as they defend the New Republic against emerging threats. Favreau noted that the dynamic between the two has fundamentally changed. "It’s no longer about the Mandalorian rescuing Grogu," Favreau explained. "Now Grogu has levelled up. He’s a Mandalorian apprentice. He’s studying under Luke Skywalker. He’s coming into his own, and now he’s discovering and unleashing his abilities." ‘De Noche’: Pedro Pascal in Talks To Star Opposite Danny Ramirez After Joaquin Phoenix Exit.

Watch ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Trailer:

About ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’

The upcoming film The Mandalorian and Grogu is generating major excitement after confirming a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White and Pedro Pascal reprising his role as Din Djarin. Produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, Ian Bryce and Jon Favreau, the film’s script is co-written by Favreau, Filoni and Noah Kloor, promising a strong continuation of the beloved Star Wars storyline. The panel reveal was met with huge enthusiasm, highlighted by a special appearance from the Grogu puppet and an exclusive screening of the film’s opening footage, which reportedly received a standing ovation. With anticipation building globally, Disney has officially scheduled The Mandalorian and Grogu for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hollywood Reporter), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).