Their latest release Avatar: The Way of Water has made a whopping Rs 235 crore in its one week of release in India; actors Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, who have reprised their roles in the James Cameron movie, spoke about the pressures they faced while shooting the film. For Avatar: The Way Of Water, which is a sequel to 2002 film Avatar, the actors had to undergo intense training for swimming underwater and deep sea diving. James Cameron on Avatar The Way of Water: We Have Had Over 3000 VFX Shots in This Movie.

Talking about how much is too much for an actor to invest in a role, Sam told IANS with a laugh: "I am up for anything." Zoe, however, feels it "depends on an actor." "I think it depends on just the level of demand that a role or project requires. I love having a limitless amount of resources accessible to me, anything I may need to just help me just so that I am immersed and character as best as I can."

"I feel the only challenge I am facing is just mortality... You're not as fast in your 40s as you were in your late 20s. So, that becomes a very difficult reality to face and then you make those adjustments. What about the pressures they faced while shooting for the film? Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Collection Week 1: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Passes $600 Million Worldwide.

Zoe said: "I think the pressure that I felt was the new training we sort of required for the sequel which is to perform under water that was something we had never done in the first movie but we knew that Jam (James Cameron) was always going to meddle with capturing water at some point and incorporating in the whole journey of Avatar." She added: "So, training for that, free diving was definitely nerve-wracking but once we went through the process it became a really exhilarating journey."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).