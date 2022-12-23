Never bet against James Cameron as Avatar: The Way of Water has passed $600 Million worldwide already in a week. With it on track to earn $1 Billion soon, the film is making waves as people flock to the theatre to experience the visual treat cooked up by the director. Avatar The Way of Water Movie Review: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Is a Spectacular Visual Treat That Revels in Deep World-Building! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ has passed $600M worldwide. Read our review: https://t.co/FfoibUzP8v pic.twitter.com/aAhCZUwMBJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)