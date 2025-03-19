A new trailer for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina has been released, showcasing how seamlessly the spinoff fits into the John Wick universe. The film focuses on Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a former ballerina turned assassin. The trailer confirms that Eve is on a mission to track down a mysterious organisation whose members bear cross marks on their hands. Her relentless pursuit unleashes chaos within the world of killers and assassins, ultimately prompting them to send the legendary John Wick, aka Baba Yaga (Keanu Reeves), after her. ‘Ballerina’: From High-Octane Action to Keanu Reeves’ Return – What To Expect From Ana de Armas’ John Wick Spin-Off.

Reports indicate that From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). This timeline explains why characters like Charon (the late Lance Reddick, in his final posthumous appearance) and John Wick are still alive in the film - despite Wick’s apparent death at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4. Notably, Lionsgate has greenlit a fifth John Wick film, though Reeves has yet to confirm his return to the role.

The trailer promises gritty, stylish action, reminiscent of the John Wick sequels, with the film hopping across multiple locations. It also offers glimpses of Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston (reprising her character of Director from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum), and Gabriel Byrne in their respective roles, while Ian McShane also reprises his iconic role as Winston Scott, the owner of the Continental Hotel in New York. ‘Ballerina’ Trailer: Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro Becomes Assassin, Driven by Revenge After Her Family Is Brutally Murdered in John Wick Spin-Off.

Watch the Trailer of 'Ballerina':

Directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld, Total Recall remake) and written by Shay Hatten, who penned the last two John Wick instalments, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is shaping up to be a thrilling addition to the franchise. Chad Stahelski, the director of all four John Wick films, serves as a producer and has also overseen additional reshoots for the movie. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is scheduled for release on 6 June 2025.

