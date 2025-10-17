Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been fueling dating rumours for quite some time now. The Hollywood actors, who seemingly made their relationship official during a July 2025 outing. The couple, often spotted holding hands on several occasions, had fans convinced that they would tie the knot soon. As per the latest reports, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, who share a 26-year age gap, have split up! Rumoured Lovebirds Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas To Get Married in ‘Mission: Impossible’ Style in Space? Here’s What We Know About Duo’s ‘Far From Ordinary’ Affair!.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Break Up Amid Space Wedding Plans?

According to Hola!, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas quietly decided to part ways after nearly a year of dating. Sources close to the couple told the portal that the decision was mutual as they felt that the spark between them had faded.

Talking about the update, an insider told The Sun, "Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends, but they aren't dating anymore. They just realised they weren't going to go the distance and they are better off as mates." The source added, "The spark had gone between them, but they still love each other's company, and they've both been really adult about it."

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ Relationship

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' relationship began in February 2025 and quickly grabbed everyone's attention after they were spotted at romantic getaways and private dinners. They were last photographed together in July during a trip to Vermont. The rumoured lovebirds were also spotted together at football legend David Beckham's 50th birthday at a restaurant in London.

Reports claimed that the Mission: Impossible star often surprised Ana with lavish gifts. A source told The Daily Mail,"The more they got to know each other, the more generous he became. There was jewellery, designer clothes and even spontaneous trips anywhere in the world. " Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dating? Pictures of Hollywood Stars Holding Hands While on a Secret Date Go Viral!.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ Work Front

On the work front, Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which released on May 23, 2025. On the other hand, Ana de Armas was last seen in the Ballerina, a spin-off of the John Wick franchise. The movie was released in the theatres on June 6, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Sun, Hola!), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

