Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been spotted together multiple times this year. The 67-year-old Mission: Impossible star and the 37-year-old Knives Out actress first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together during a series of public outings in early 2025. While sources said their meetings were initially professional, one of their recent sightings showed hand-holding moments in Vermont, making fans believe there was something brewing. According to the latest media reports, the couple are considering a skydiving-themed ceremony or even getting married in space. Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dating? Pictures of Hollywood Stars Holding Hands While on a Secret Date Go Viral!.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas To Marry in Space?

An insider close to the actor told RadarOnline that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, who are rumoured to be dating for some time now, are considering taking their forever vows in space. The insider revealed, "One of the things that really bonds them is how much they both love doing these daring feats, so having a wedding that leans into that really appeals to both of them. Tom is already thinking on a larger-than-life scale. He's obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to marry in outer space excites them."

Tom Cruise's Fourth Marriage on the horizon

If things go as planned, this would mark Tom Cruise's fourth wedding, following his high-profile marriages with Nicole Kidman 1990-2001), Mimi Rogers (1987-1990) and Katie Holmes (2006-2012). It seems the Hollywood star’s wedding plans with Ana de Armas are finally coming together.

Tom Cruise-Ana de Armas’s ‘Far From Ordinary’ Wedding

The source added, "Whatever they do, they want it to be as far from ordinary as you can get. He's as giddy as he was when he first fell in love with Katie Homes. He just knows enough to hide it or risk being judged. That being said, when they get married, Tom isn't going to hold back, he and Ana both want to have an extravagant wedding regardless of what people are going to say." ‘I’m So Excited’: Ana de Armas Confirms Multiple Projects With Tom Cruise Amid Romance Speculation.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are also reportedly considering working together on an upcoming film titled Deeper.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).