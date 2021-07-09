Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow which was one of the most anticipated films of the year has released in the USA and other countries of the world today on July 9. Black Widow has not released on the Disney+ Hotstar platform in India as the makers eye for a theatrical release in the country. Unfortunately, within a few hours of its release on the Disney+ OTT platform for its global subscribers, Black Widow has become a victim of piracy. Black Widow is now leaked on the internet for free watching and download. Scarlett Johansson-Florence Pugh’s Marvel movie is the recent target and is out on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Black Widow download, Black Widow download in 720p HD TamilRockers, Black Widow 2021 in 1080 HD download. Black Widow Release in India: Scarlett Johansson’s MCU Film Will NOT be Available on Disney+ Hotstar on July 9 – Here’s Why.

This is not the first time a Hollywood movie is leaked online. The recent victim of piracy was John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II which was similarly leaked on Torrent sites and Telegram. Speaking of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson's Superhero film has garnered raving reviews from critics. Indian Marvel fans might have to wait for more as the makers of Black Widow might eye theatrical release in India. If not so, it might arrive on Disney+ Hotstar through pay per view model later on. Black Widow is streaming on Dinsy+ in the USA and other countries from July 9.

