Hollywood star Brad Pitt has dished the dirt on his favourite sex scene, and it wasn't with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in Mr & Mrs Smith. The 59-year-old actor said that his most enjoyable moment of passion was when he was on the night-time soap opera, Dallas, reports The Mirror. Brad made four appearances on Dallas between 1987 and 1988 as his character, Randy. Brad Pitt Spends His 59th Birthday Chilling With Rumoured GF Ines De Ramon, Pics Go Viral!

The sexy scenes were between him and Shalane McCall, who he was allegedly dating at the time. Controversially, he was 23 and Shalane was just 15. When he was asked about his favourite sex scene, he told W Magazine, "It would have been in the show Dallas. I had to roll around in the hay in a barn. I don't think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking." Angelina Jolie Accuses Ex-Husband Brad Pitt of Physical Abuse on Her and Their Children in Court Filing.

Mirror further states that in the interview, he also said how he once crashed a wedding on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, "We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down. It was a wedding party, so I crashed it. And they were okay with it." It was on the set of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' that Brad and Angelina met, but Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2023 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).