Angelina Jolie has allegedly accused ex-husband Brad Pitt of physically abusing her and their children on a 2016 flight. In the new court filing, which is related to a legal battle over a French winery they once owned together, she alleged that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” reports NY Times. Angelina Jolie Identified As Plaintiff in Anonymous 2016 Lawsuit Alleging Assault by Brad Pitt.

Angeline Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt In Countersuit

