Captain Marvel Meets Wonder Woman! Brie Larson and Gal Gadot Share Selfies

Brie Larson, Gal Gadot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"Make love, not war," Brie Larson and Gal Gadot captioned pictures with each other, as they posted it to their social media pages. In a rare, DC meets Marvel moment, the two actresses clicked a couple of selfies together after they bumped into each other at Oscars 2020. The duo along with Sigourney Weaver had presented an award at the show. Brie plays Captain Marvel in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Gal is Wonder Woman in DCEU. While we might never get to see these two superheroines come together on the screen, it was a delight to see at least the actresses posing together in the same frame.

This is not the first time the two ladies have fawned over each other despite belonging to different universe's (cinematically). When Brie's Captain Marvel had opened to great figures at the box office, Gal took to her Instagram story congratulate her 'sister'.

Back in 2017, Brie had hinted that she wanted a picture with Gal. A fan had expressed the desire to see the two characters these actresses play pose together and posted a sketch. Brie had retweeted the post saying, "Mood". And here we are. The selfie these two have clicked in 2020, resembles closely to the sketch that Brie retweeted in 2017.

See Brie and Gals' Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram Make love, not war @gal_gadot A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 27, 2020 at 2:11pm PST

On the work front, Gal is gearing up for the release of Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel to Wonder Woman that came out in 2017. This will be the fourth time Gal is playing the character. The movie has been directed by Patty Jenkins. The first trailer of the film dropped weeks ago and was loved by fans.

Brie's Captain Marvel 2 has not been officially announced yet. But the studio seems to have greenlit the project. The studio has filed LLC under the name Warbird Productions 2. FYI, Warbird Productions was the code name for the movie Captain Marvel, when it was in production stages.