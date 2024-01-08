Golden Globes 2024 Best Dressed: Emma Stone, Margot Robbie & Other Actresses Who Sizzled On the Red Carpet

From Jennifer Lawrence to Taylor Swift and Elizabeth Olsen, our beloved beauties managed to strut in style, all while dropping some major style bombs on us.

Golden Globes 2024 Best Dressed: Emma Stone, Margot Robbie & Other Actresses Who Sizzled On the Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The annual Golden Globe Awards were held in Beverly Hills on the night of January 7. While Succession managed to win it big in different categories, Barbie was in for a major disappointment. Many popular celebs arrived looking their best on the red carpet. From Jennifer Lawrence to Taylor Swift and Elizabeth Olsen, our beloved beauties managed to strut in style, all while dropping some major style bombs on us. We had a few of our personal favourites and it's time we share our list of best-dressed with y'all. Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Christopher Nolan, Ayo Edebiri - Check Out All First-Time Winners at 81st Golden Globe Awards (Watch Videos).

From Jennifer Lawrence who looked divine in her black evening gown to Margot Robbie who refused to ditch her Barbie character, our beauties picked the best of attire to justify this big night. Joining them in the best-dressed list were other popular actresses like Elizabeth Olsen, Elizabeth Debicki, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez and Natalie Portman. To elaborate more on their outfits for the night, let's check out a few of their pictures, shall we? Jennifer Lawrence Loses to Emma Stone at Golden Globes 2024; Former’s Reaction to Poor Things Actress’ Big Win Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Brie Larson

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Margot Robbie

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

