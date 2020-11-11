Cardi B often lands herself in controversies and was headlining the news today for her latest Reebok shoot. As you may already know, the singer posed as goddess Kaali for the brand shoot and received major flak for the same. Indian audience was upset that Cardi used a religious deity for the promotion of a shoe brand and slammed her for being so insensitive. The rapper was quick enough to apologise to her fans and revealed that she had no intentions of disrespecting anyone's religion. Cardi B Embodies Hindu Goddess Durga to Promote New Reebok Sneaker Collection but Indians Are Not Impressed! American Rapper’s ‘Bare-Bodied’ Cover Pic Receives Flak From Desi Twitterati

Cardi B took to her Instagram stories to address the issue. She began by saying that when she did the shoot, the creatives told her that she was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something Cardi B' love and is 'all about'. "And though it was dope if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion,” added the rapper.

Cardi B apologises to fans (Pic Credit: Instagram)

She went on to say, "When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way…. But I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past but I will do more research for the future.” Before Cardi B, These Celebs From the West Received Flak For Posing As Indian Goddesses.

For those of you who still haven't seen the picture. it features Cardi B wearing an off-shoulder red Georges Hobeika dress. She has ten hands just like the goddess but instead of weapons, she has a pair of red Reebok shoes in her hands. With this venture, the WAP star has made her entry into the shoe industry and debuted her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).