Cardi B is expanding her family once again, but this time with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Grammy-winning rapper disclosed during a candid CBS interview that she is pregnant with her fourth child and revealed she hasn’t even shared the news with her parents yet. This baby marks her first with Stefon Diggs, while she is already a mom of three from her previous marriage to Offset. ‘Super Bowl Halftime Show’: Rapper Cardi B Shares Why She Turned Down Show, Says ‘I Feel Like Soon, if I Get To Do It’.

Cardi B Announces Fourth Pregnancy – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

“I’m very ready,” Cardi B said during the segment, joking that fans should “buy the album so I can buy Pampers.” The rapper confirmed that her new album Am I The Drama? is slated for release soon, with a tour planned to kick off in February 2026 just weeks after the baby arrives.

Cardi B’s Children With Ex-Husband Offset

Cardi B, 32, shares three children with her ex-husband, rapper Offset. Kulture Kiari Cephus (7 years old, born on July 10, 2018), a fan favourite who often features in her mom’s social media posts is already gaining mini-celebrity status. Cardi B Accused of Physically Assaulting Former Security Guard Emani Ellis During Her First Pregnancy in 2018 – Know Everything About the Case As Rapper’s Unfiltered Court Reactions Go Viral (Watch Videos)

Cardi B Shares Post on Instagram – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Wave Set Cephus (4 years old, born on September 4, 2021) Known affectionately as “Wave”, he has become a beloved presence in family celebrations shared online.

Cardi B Shares Post on Instagram – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Blossom Belle Cephus (1 year old, born on September 7, 2024) Cardi’s youngest child, born after her divorce from Offset, has largely been kept out of the spotlight. Offset, who has yet to comment on Cardi’s latest pregnancy, recently told TMZ Hip Hop that he is “rooting for Cardi’s album success”.

Cardi B Shares Post on Instagram – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Stefon Diggs’ Daughter

Stefon Diggs, 31, is also a parent. He shares an 8-year-old daughter, Nova, from a previous relationship. Though he hasn’t publicly identified Nova’s mother, his daughter is known to have a close bond with Diggs’ mom Stephanie Diggs who often shares sweet tributes online.

Stephanie Diggs Shares Post on Instagram – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Diggs (@diggthis_)

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Embrace New Journey

This new chapter marks the beginning of a blended family for Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. The two first sparked romance rumours in late 2024, and by Valentine’s Day 2025, their relationship was all but confirmed. While Cardi admitted the pregnancy “kind of caught her and Stefon off-guard”, the couple couldn’t hide their joy as they posed for photos, smiling ear to ear.

