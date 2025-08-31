Rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B, is no stranger to controversies. Her latest move has fans buzzing after she appeared in court in Los Angeles, where the "WAP" rapper is facing accusations from a former security guard who claims she assaulted her in 2018. Several videos of the 32-year-old rapper’s testimony, showcasing her blunt reactions during cross-questioning, have gone viral across social media. But what exactly is the case about, and what is Cardi B currently dealing with? Let’s find out. Rapper Offset Seeks Joint Legal Custody of Three Children Amid Ongoing Divorce Proceedings With Estranged Wife Cardi B.

What To Know About Cardi B’s Alleged Assault Case

Rapper Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, is currently embroiled in a civil lawsuit after her former security guard, Emani Ellis, alleged that the pop star physically assaulted her in the hallway of a medical centre in 2018, where she was employed. The incient occurred when Cardi B was pregnant with her first child (Kulture Kiari Cephus) with rapper Offset and sought privacy during her public outings.

Cardi B’s Latest Instagram Post

Emani Ellis’ Lawsuit

Emani Ellis, who filed a lawsuit against Cardi B in 2020, claimed that the rapper spat on her, shouted multiple racial slurs and also scratched her face with her fingernail, leaving her with an injury which she described as traumatising, as revealed by court documents. Ellis is now seeking compensation, including damages that include medical expenses for the scratch on her face.

She also claimed that the "I Like It" rapper used her "celebrity status" to get her fired from the job and was also involved in destroying the surveillance footage of the alleged altercation.

Cardi B Denies Assault Allegations

Cardi B denied all allegations of assault and maintained that Emani Ellis was the aggressor. According to Cardi's legal team, Ellis tried to record the rapper on her phone without her consent as she entered the obstetrics and gynaecology office at Beverly Hills. Cardi B and her side claimed that "nobody touched" the security guard and said that she was being recorded without her knowledge.

Cardi B’s Testimony

Several videos of Cardi B inside the courtroom, with a “don’t care” attitude on her face, are going viral online. She also grabbed attention by changing her looks at each court appearance. One day, she wore a blonde wig and a black one the next day. During her testimony, she stated that when she stepped off the elevator at her doctor’s office, Emani Ellis started recording her with a phone, which made her defensive.

Video From Day 2 of Cardi B’s Civil Assault Case Filed by Emani Ellis

Whe the attorney asked her to narrate the whole conversation between them, Cardi said, "I said , 'Bitch get the f**k out of my face. Why are you in my face, why are you recording me? Ain't you supposed to be security?'" The singer was also asked if she called Ellis "fat" during their altercation, to which she replied, "No, I was calling her b**ch." Cardi B Shocks Fans As She Reveals Piercing Her Butt Crack, Posts Bizarre Update on X With Proof and Says ‘Do I Lie?’.

The Internet Is Already Taking Sides

According to HotNewHipHop, Cardi B's lawyer Peter Anderson also claimed that Emani Ellis was the aggressor in the incident. He said, "Cardi B was facing womeone with all respect, who testified she was 24-250 pounds, wearing black military boots, hovering over her, yelling and screaming at her, taking wings at her, trying to get to her. There will be evidence that it was (Ellis) who yelled, 'I will f**k your shut up.' Thats when someone interved and dragged (Ellis) to an elevator and said, 'You have to leave'."

