It's Chris Hemsworth's birthday today and guess who is planning a marathon of his Marvel movies? Yes, no points for guessing our name. While he played a demigod on-screen, his good looks remind us of some Greek God nonetheless. This Australian hunk who's certainly a man of every girl's dream is unfortunately taken. Though we adore his chemistry with wife Elsa Pataky, there's still a denial that secretly wishes if we can erase his relationship status. The couple got married in 2010 and today, they are blessed with' three beautiful kids. While his reel-life avatar is always so magnificent and awe-inspiring, his real-life romance with Pataky is equally heartwarming. Chris Hemsworth Says Shah Rukh Khan's 'Bade Bade Deshon Mein' Dialogue and You Will Love It (Watch Video).

Chris and Elsa love having their own red carpet moments. They enjoy all their appearances together and their super cute chemistry often makes us wish for partners like them. From kissing her to caressing her baby bump, the actor and his soulmate indulge in all sorts of cutesy moments when in public, and being formal is rarely in their list of to-do things. She adores him and he dotes on her and together, they come across as this madly-in-love with each other' kinda couple. Thirstday Special: Just Some Hot and Sexy Pictures of Chris Hemsworth to Make Us All Drool.

As the hunk gets ready to celebrate his big birthday, we look back at some of his beautiful red carpet moments with his wifey dearest. Of course, you can join us in admiring them.

Kiss of Love

Chris Hemsworth - Elsa Pataky (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For My Eyes Only!

Chris Hemsworth - Elsa Pataky (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Together, Forever and Ever and Ever!

Chris Hemsworth - Elsa Pataky (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He's Mine and Mine Only

Chris Hemsworth - Elsa Pataky (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Caressing Her Baby Bump

Chris Hemsworth - Elsa Pataky (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Made for Each Other

Chris Hemsworth - Elsa Pataky (Photo Credits: Instagram)

They Look Super Adorable Together

Chris Hemsworth - Elsa Pataky (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chris and Elsa's mushy red carpet romance will continue as the actor has multiple projects lined up. He has Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder with Natalie Portman and also a biopic on Hulk Hogan. Besides, there are also rumours that he's returning for the Extraction sequel on Netflix, the scripting of which has already begun. So yes, more the number of movie outings, more would be the chances to see his super sweet pictures with Pataky. Till then, let's keep sending them tons of love.

Happy Birthday, Chris!

