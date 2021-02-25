Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Thursday shared a handwritten note by his seven-year-old son Tristan on Instagram. The picture is of a piece of paper from a lined notebook in which his son refers to the 37-year-old actor as a "special friend". Thor: Love and Thunder- Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt Shoot in Sydney While Natalie Portman Takes Riding Lessons, Pictures From the Sets of the Marvel Film Leaked!

The note reads: "My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy." Chris captioned the picture saying: "My little boys creative writing." In fact, the note seems to have impressed Tristan's teacher. The note had the words, "Well done Tristan" written in green at the bottom of the assignment. Chris Hemsworth Shoots Thor: Love And Thunder in Home Turf, Australia.

Chris Hemsworth’s 7-Yr-Old Son Pens Handwritten Note For Father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has started shooting for his superhero adventure, Thor: Love And Thunder, in Australia last month.

