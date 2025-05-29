Chris Hemsworth surprised fans out of the blue when he shared a video on YouTube celebrating the legacy of his most iconic role - Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The video marked 15 years of him portraying the Norse God from Marvel Comics, even though the first Thor film was released in 2011. Chris Hemsworth Birthday: From ‘Rush’ To ‘Vacation’, 5 Underrated Movies of ‘Thor’ Star You Totally Need To Check Out and Where To Watch Them Online.

In the caption accompanying the video on his personal YouTube channel, he wrote, "Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honours of my life. For the last 15 years, I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable. Next up, Doomsday!"

Watch Chris Hemsworth's Video About Thor:

With Avengers: Doomsday currently in production - and Hemsworth confirmed to be part of the film’s expansive cast - fans are now concerned that this might be the last time they see him as Thor in the MCU. Hemsworth is the only actor from the original Marvel roster who has consistently remained in the MCU since Phase One, still portraying the same lead character from his solo debut.

Here, we need to add a twist to the tale - the video Hemsworth shared isn't a new one. It is simply a reupload of the 'Legacy of Thor Featurette' that Marvel Studios uploaded two years ago during the release of Thor: Love and Thunder.

'Legacy of Thor Featurette'

So why was there a need for the actor to upload the same video again albeit with a different title? This move is causing fans to worry that Thor may not really survive the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Fans Worrying About Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

‘Definitely Dying’

‘Never Going To Know Why Thor Was Crying’

Guess we are never going to know why Thor was crying huh? pic.twitter.com/o5ww11GDtF — Zero (@zerowontmiss) May 28, 2025

'Off to Valhalla'

Yeah, Thor is dying in Doomsday. Off to Valhalla, my friend https://t.co/bYtouVAH7U pic.twitter.com/q3YfRVYW1U — Left Hand Up (@jm_deuce) May 28, 2025

‘Thor 5 Isn’t Happening’

I think Thor 5 isn’t happening. pic.twitter.com/n6zBsh9syr — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) May 28, 2025

‘Loki Witness Thor Die at the Hands of Doctor Doom’

They’re going to flip Loki’s death on us and we’ll probably see Loki witness Thor die at the hands of Doctor Doom 👀#AvengersDoomsday #AvengersSecretWars pic.twitter.com/vrsQ2w7dD2 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) May 28, 2025

‘Loki Won’t Let That Happen’

Thor is NOT dying. Stop it. Loki won’t let that happen. Don't you dare pic.twitter.com/QSitRUOfkd — Best of Thor and Loki (@brodinsonstales) May 28, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday, which also marks the return of Robert Downey Jr to the MCU - this time as the primary antagonist, Doctor Doom - is expected to shake up the Avengers lineup significantly, potentially causing major casualties, much like Infinity War did with Thanos. If this film does indeed mark Hemsworth’s final outing as Thor, it throws uncertainty on earlier reports of him pushing to make Thor 5. His last appearance as the character was in Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, which received largely negative reviews.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is currently being filmed at Pinewood Studios in England. The release date has recently been moved to December 18, 2026. In addition to Downey Jr and Hemsworth, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum.

