Ac actor par excellence, Colin Firth is a name powerful enough. In fact, his resume itself is so terrific that one look at it and you won't ever doubt his acting capabilities. He has an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, two BAFTA Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards registered under his name and if this doesn't define his brilliance then we don't know what will. The British actor celebrates his birthday today and the occasion certainly demands us to sing a few of his praises. Renee Zellweger Birthday: From Judy to Bridget Jones' Diary - 5 Best Films Of the American Actress That Prove Her Talent Is Unmatched.

From The King's Speech that helped him bag an Oscar to A Single Man that helped him earn a nomination, we take a look at Colin Firth's best performances over the years. Of course, these are strictly the writer's views and yours may vary. So while you may not pick all the big names mentioned below, let's not deny that his performances in them were positively amazing. Have a look...

The King's Speech

Colin Firth played King George VI who is asked to sit on the British throne unexpectedly. No royal would reject this opportunity but his character's apprehensions lied in his stammering. Though he struggles with his issues initially, he is finally able to overcome the big hurdle to delivers that one powerful speech. The actor even received an Oscar in the Best Actor category for his performance.

Bridget Jones' Diary

A rom-com with Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant in lead saw Colin Firth play the lesser popular character initially. He eventually ends up with Bridget Jones but his journey to have a happily ever after with her is rather amusing and slightly painful. Hugh Grant Birthday Special: 5 Romcoms of the Notting Hill Actor That Inspired These Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor Starrers.

Shakespeare in Love

Colin Firth played Lord Wessex who's supposed to get married to Gwyneth Paltrow’s character. This 1998 release is essentially a love story where Paltrow's character is, in fact, in love with the Bard, William Shakespeare himself.

A Single Man

Colin Firth's performance in A Single Man earned him an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category. He plays an English professor who goes into depression after his boyfriend is killed in an accident. The film was designer Tom Ford's directorial debut.

Love Actually

A story filled with love and heartbreaks. Firth plays a man who's shocked to realise that his girlfriend is cheating on him with his brother. He then decides to travel to France where he has his own house. During his stay, he falls in love with his non-English speaking housekeeper. His final proclamation of love is easily one of the most endearing scenes we have ever witnessed.

