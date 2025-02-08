Propose Day, celebrated on February 8, is the second day of Valentine’s Week and serves as the perfect opportunity for individuals to express their love and take their relationships to the next level. Whether it’s a new love or a long-term partnership, this day is all about making a heartfelt confession or a romantic proposal. Many use this occasion to ask for a deeper commitment, while others might relive their proposal moment or reaffirm their feelings. It’s a day full of emotions, from nervous excitement to overwhelming joy, creating memories that last a lifetime. To celebrate Propose Day 2025, here are seven proposal scenes from iconic movies that will inspire you to pop the question. Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Valentine’s Day and More, Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love.

Propose Day encourages people to open up, be vulnerable, and express their affection in unique ways. Some may plan elaborate gestures, like surprise dates or carefully thought-out gifts, while others might simply speak from the heart. Propose Day is about celebrating love in all forms and honoring the importance of expressing those feelings—whether it’s asking someone to be your partner or celebrating the bond you already share. It is a key moment in Valentine’s Week, leading up to the ultimate celebration of love on Valentine’s Day. As you celebrate Propose Day 2025, we have curated seven best proposal movie scenes that can help you propose your partner on this day. From Rose Day To Kiss Day, Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine’s Day.

1. 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005) – Mr. Darcy’s rain-soaked, emotionally intense proposal to Elizabeth Bennet is one of the most iconic love confessions in cinema.

Watch Video of Proposal Scene From 'Pride & Prejudice':

2. 'Sweet Home Alabama' (2002) – Andrew’s dreamy proposal inside Tiffany & Co., where he tells Melanie to “pick one,” is a fairy-tale moment.

Watch Video of Proposal Scene From 'Sweet Home Alabama':

3. 'Love Actually' (2003) – Jamie’s heartfelt proposal to Aurélia in broken Portuguese is romantic, sincere, and absolutely touching.

Watch Video of Proposal Scene From 'Love Actually':

4. '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999) – While not a traditional proposal, Patrick’s public musical declaration of love for Kat is unforgettable and charming.

Watch Video of Proposal Scene From '10 Things I Hate About You':

5. 'The Notebook' (2004) – Noah’s passionate “It’s not over!” speech is the ultimate declaration of enduring love, making it a powerful and heartfelt moment.

Watch Video of Proposal Scene From 'The Notebook':

6. 'Runaway Bride' (1999) – The roles reverse when Maggie proposes to Ike, showing that love can sometimes take unexpected turns.

Watch Video of Proposal Scene From 'Runaway Bride':

7. 'The Proposal' (2009) – The hilarious yet heartfelt moment when Margaret confesses her love to Andrew, proving that sometimes love surprises us.

Watch Video of Proposal Scene From 'The Proposal':

These unforgettable movie proposal scenes capture the essence of love, commitment, and heartfelt emotions, making them perfect inspiration for Propose Day. Whether grand or simple, a proposal is about expressing genuine feelings and creating a moment to cherish forever. So, take inspiration from these romantic films and make your proposal just as magical!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).