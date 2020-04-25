Renee Zellweger Birthday: From Judy to Bridget Jones' Diary - 5 Best Films Of the American Actress That Prove Her Talent Is Unmatched 

Renee Zellweger (Photo Credits:Twitter)

Renee Zellweger is one popular name in Hollywood, While the actress recently bagged an Academy Award for her brilliant performance as Judy Garland in Judy, her unmatched talent has been seen before in her other performances too. Zellweger who began her career in commercials has come a long way. The actress' Oscars journey too has been interesting given that she was also nominated for consecutive three years with films such as Bridget Jones’ Diary, Chicago, and Cold Mountain. There's no doubt that the Bridget Jones films are one of her most popular work. Renée Zellweger Birthday Special: While the World Believes in Being Trendy, She Prefers Weaving Magic with her Classic Style Statements.

As the actress celebrates her birthday on April 25, we look at some of her best films. Her latest film Judy fetched her all the big honours from Oscars to Golden Globes, Critics Choice, SAG and BAFTA. Zellweger managed to floor everyone with her act as the legendary singer. As she turns 51, we also look at her other amazing performances in films that were the biggies of her career.

1. Bridget Jones' Diary

Directed by Sharon Maguire, the film starred Zellweger alongside Hugh Grant and Colin Firth. Bridget Jones was one of the most popular characters in British fiction and Zellweger brought to life the character so perfectly that it was impossible not to love her in it. Despite facing opposition at the start for her casting, Renee managed to ace the British accent and left everyone impressed.

2. Chicago

The famed Broadway musical Chicago finally made its way to the screens in 2002 with director Rob Marshall on board starring Zellweger along with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere and Queen Latifah. This film bagged the actress a Golden Globe as Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy and the SAG Award as Best Actress in a Leading Role.

3. Cold Mountain

Zellweger won the Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG award as Best Supporting Actress for this civil war drama and till date it is considered to be one of her best performances. The film also starred Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman and Jude Law in lead roles.

4. Judy

Judy Garland is considered as a musical treasure to and to bring to life, someone like her on-screen must have been one hell of a challenging job but Zellweger aced it and how. As Judy, Renee managed to catch the perfect vibe of Garland, her accent, her body language and even gave us some of her biggest hits in this beautiful musical. If you have been a fan of Judy, this biopic is a special celebration of her that you shouldn't miss. Judy Movie Review: Renee Zellweger Brings Judy Garland's Tragic But Magical Persona to Life in a Performance That Elevates the Film Beyond Its Flaws.

5. Jerry Maguire

One of the most loved rom-coms starring Tom Cruise is Jerry Maguire. The actor played a sports agent who loses his job and tries to make it on his own by trying to manage sports stars. Renee starred as Cruise's love interest, a single mother in the film. The film became a big hit for its romantic storyline and even gave us Zellweger's classic dialogue "You Had Me At Hello" that became a widely popular romantic quote.

We hope Renee continues to entertain us with more such fine performances in films ahead in her career. If you haven't watched these films starring the actress, now is a good time to catch up on them and be floored by her acts.