Contagion Stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Ehle Team Up To Spread COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Videos)

Contagion Poster (Photo Credits: File Image)

The 2011 film, Contagion is suddenly the talk of the internet. The American thriller revolves around the spread of deadly virus that is a threat to the humankind. Cine-goers can't help but relate the current situation of COVID-19 outbreak with the plot. Now, the cast of Contagion came together to spread awareness about the global pandemic through a series of public service announcements (PSA) videos. Cast of the film: Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle have collaborated for the cause- 'Control The Contagion.'

They joined hands with Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health to spread the word of awareness. In his home-made PSA spot, Matt says, "A few years ago a bunch of us did this movie called 'Contagion' which we've noticed is creeping its way back up on the charts on iTunes for obvious reasons." On the other hand, Kate says, "Wash your hands like your life depends on it. Because right now, in particular, it just might." While Ehle presses the important fact that this is not restricted to any age or ethnicity, Laurence urged the fans to help doctors by cooperating. Below are the videos.

Matt Damon

Jennifer Ehle

Kate Winslet

Laurence Fishburne

On the other hand, the medical consultant on the film, Dr Ian Lipkin, was tested positive for COVID-19. He publicly announced,"I would like to say on this show tonight, this has become very personal to me, too. Because I have COVID as of yesterday. It’s miserable. If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey." Well, that's a sad thing! Now that the cast of the much-appreciated show are emphasizing the seriousness of home quarantine, we hope people will take it seriously.