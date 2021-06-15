Friends - a show that gave us six memorable characters, will always be a special show for everyone. Courteney Cox, who essayed the role of Monica Geller on the show, rose to fame because of this very character. The clean freak, the emotional mess, the talented chef, and the best friend we all wish we have, Monica was special for so many reasons. Cox essayed the role so flawlessly that fans cannot even imagine any other actor to ever have played it so well. Courteney Cox Birthday Special: Monica Geller's Popular Quotes from Friends that Prove She Was Sassy AF.

Interestingly, while Cox was called in for the role of Rachel Green, after reading the script, she felt she could do Monica better. That is how she bagged the role and make it look so epic. The smart, creative, loving, sassy character had many special moments on the show, and how can we not talk about her love story with Chandler. The two were and still are couple goals, and the chemistry that Cox had with Matthew Perry was amazing.

Today, Courteney is ringing her 57th birthday and we decided to revisit some of the best dialogues Monica had on the show. From making everyone shut up for mocking her to the epic proposal speech, here is every iconic quote said by Mrs. Bing. Courteney Cox Surprises Superfan After His 'Friends' Themed Party Got Called off.

"Judge all you want but; married a lesbian, left a man at the altar, fell in love with a gay ice dancer, threw a girl’s wooden leg into the fire, living in a box."

"Welcome to the real world! It sucks. You’re gonna love it!"

"And remember, if I am harsh with you, it’s only because you’re doing it wrong."

"‘You don’t tell me what to do. I tell you what to do."

"I know you all hate me and I am sorry but I don’t care."

"Chandler… In all my life… I never thought I would be so lucky. As to…fall in love with my best…my best… There’s a reason why girls don’t do this!"

"The Great Thing About The Jam Plan Was, I Was Taking Control Of My Life. So I Asked Myself, What Is The Most Important Thing To Me In The World And That's When I Came Up With The Baby Plan."

Courteney Cox's birthday is just another reason for the fans to binge-watch Friends for like a millionth time. While we do that, also join us in wishing Cox a very happy birthday.

