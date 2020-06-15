Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Courteney Cox Birthday Special: Monica Geller's Popular Quotes from Friends that Prove She Was Sassy AF

TV Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 03:42 PM IST
Courteney Cox Birthday Special: Monica Geller's Popular Quotes from Friends that Prove She Was Sassy AF
Courteney Cox (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's Courteney Cox's birthday and we bet the Monica Geller in her would love spending it by cleaning her closet. The pretty actress who rose to fame for her character in the popular American sitcom, Friends has been an integral part of our lives since then. She was an ultimate fan-favourite and certainly deserved an Emmy for her performance in the same. A brilliant chef, a doting wife, a caring sister and a great friend, she was everything wrapped into one. Courteney Cox Surprises Superfan After His 'Friends' Themed Party Got Called off.

We often thank Chandler for introducing us to the term called 'sarcasm'. He was probably a master in that. But hey, did we fail to notice how sassy Monica was? Her witty comebacks and sassy quotes are proof that she wasn't your ordinary girl-next-door who baked cookies. For someone with a warm heart, Geller was also sharp with her words. She was fiercely competitive but that's just a quality that Bing adored in her. While Monica was obsessed with cleaning and we were and continue to be obsessed with her even today. 'The One from the Last Supper' Courteney Cox Shares'Friends' Throwback Picture.

As the pretty woman gets ready to cake her birthday cake (we hope Rachel hasn't read any recipe), we reminisce some of her sassy quotes and you should check 'em out, just in case you haven't. Have a look...

Words of Wisdom by Monica Geller

Courteney Cox quotes from Friends (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monica Never Needed a Medical Degree!

Courteney Cox quotes from Friends (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's So Simple, Really!

Courteney Cox quotes from Friends (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monica Was Bitchy... Sometimes

Courteney Cox quotes from Friends (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Point Noted!

Courteney Cox quotes from Friends (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Courteney's birthday is just another reason we need to binge-watch Friends for like a millionth time. We're planning to start the series marathon very soon, are you? Oh and yes, Happy Birthday, Mrs Bing!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Courteney Cox Courteney Cox birthday Courteney Cox Birthday Special Courteney Cox quotes from Friends Friends Friends TV series Monica Geller Monica Geller quotes from Friends
