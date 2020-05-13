Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Her Struggle With Depression Since Teenage Days

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Dakota Johnson says she has struggled with depression since she was a teenager. In an interview with Marie Claire, the "Fifty Shades" star opened up about her experience with depression, reports eonline.com. "I've struggled with depression since I was young -- since I was 15 or 14," she said, adding: "That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, oh, this is a thing I can fall into." Justin Bieber Opens up About Coping With Depression and How His Wife Hailey Baldwin Helped Him.

"I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem," she continued. The actress also noted that her brain "moves at a million miles per minute", saying: "I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy." Sophie Turner Talks About Her New Show Survive, Suffering From Depression, and Priyanka Chopra.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic is making her anxious. "I'm constantly thinking about the state of the world right now. It keeps me up at night, all night, every night...My brain goes to crazy dark places with it," she said. Back in 2015, in an interview to AnOther Magazine, she opened up about dealing with crippling anxiety. "Sometimes I panic to the point where I don't know what I'm thinking or doing. I have a full anxiety attack.I have them all the time anyway, but with auditioning it's bad," Johnson said.