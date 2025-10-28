K-pop stars making and breaking records no longer amuse us. On October 26, BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung, made history by becoming the only South Korean celebrity to attend the Vogue World Hollywood event in Los Angeles. The “Winter Bear” singer, who was personally invited by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, turned heads in a stunning hanbok-inspired outfit designed by South Korean label Jaybaek Couture. Celine Paris Fashion Week 2025: BTS’ V Turns Heads With Stylish Look and Sweet Gesture Towards Uma Thurman Winning Hearts (Watch Video).

BTS V at Vogue World Hollywood Event

Several pictures and videos of BTS’ V attending the Vogue World Hollywood event in LA have gone viral. The 29-year-old K-Pop sensation stole the spotlight in a long grey hanbok-inspired overcoat with a red belt-like accessory around his waist reminiscent of those worn during the Joseon Dynasty. Hanging from the belt was a norigae, a traditional Korean ornament often seen on hanboks. It is believed to symbolise good health, wealth, and prosperity.

BTS V Turns Heads at Vogue World Hollywood

#BTS #V has arrived to #VogueWorld: Hollywood! Here's everything you need to know about tonight’s celebration of film and fashion, including how to watch the livestream: https://t.co/I47Vr3TOFn pic.twitter.com/ShnD2DiVTC — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 27, 2025

Visual King for a Reason!

Underneath, V wore a matching grey suit paired with a shirt and tie. He completed his look with a grey hat and polished black shoes. His outfit instantly went viral, with fans praising the K-Pop star for choosing a Korean brand over global luxury labels. Many also lauded him for blending traditional Korean elements with modern fashion, calling it a stylish tribute to his roots.

BTS v Poses With Dakota Johnson

His evening look featured the simple grey suit mentioned above, which he accessorised with a vintage watch. The watch is over 120 years old and was brought to South Korea from a foreign nation during the era of King Gojong. During the show, V was seen seated beside Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, who looked stunning in a baby pink gown with a netted neckline. The BTS singer occupied a front-row seat alongside Cynthia Erivo and several other stars from the worlds of fashion and film. Is BTS Finally Coming to India in 2026? K-Pop Supergroup’s Alleged Tour Leak Lists Mumbai as a Stop in Their Much-Awaited Comeback Tour (View Post).

BTS v X Dakota Johnson at Vogue World: Hollywood

The 2025 Vogue World: Hollywood was one of the most star-studded fashion events of the year, with 70 celebrities in attendance. The fashion gala took place at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

