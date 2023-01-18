In addition to Cox and D'Onofrio, James joins previously announced cast members Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt. James originated the role of Nabalungi in the hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was recently seen in the world premiere production of Shaina Taub's Suffs at The Public Theater. Daredevil Season 4: Charlie Cox To Return As Matt Murdock With MCU Connected Disney+ Series – Reports.
She is currently seen in the Focus Features film Spoiler Alert. Recent notable work in television includes Severance for AppleTV+, Proven Innocent for FOX, and the CBS series Braindead. As a director, James has helmed TV episodes of The Bite and The Good Fight. She served as an assistant director to Michael Arden for the Broadway revival of Once On This Island and A Christmas Carols tarring Jefferson Mays.
