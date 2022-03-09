Daredevil season 4 has been officially confirmed for Disney+ as per reports. Also several report suggests, Charlie Cox will be back to reprise his role as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. However, the season 4 will probably be connected with the MCU.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

CONFIRMED: The fourth season of #Daredevil for Disney+ has been officially announced and will be connected with the #MCU! pic.twitter.com/vb6NXVjVxz — MCU Source (@MCU_Source) March 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)