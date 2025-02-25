Seven years after its third season dropped online, Charlie Cox's Daredevil makes a thrilling return in a new show titled Daredevil: Born Again. The Devil of Hell's Kitchen last appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), She-Hulk (2022), and Echo (2024). Ahead of its highly-anticipated March 5 premiere, Marvel Studios arranged a special premiere of the first two episodes of the MCU series, and reactions for the same have started pouring in. Going by the early reviews, Daredevil: Born Again is being hailed as the best MCU show ever. ‘Daredevil – Born Again’ Trailer: Charlie Cox Returns as Matt Murdock, Fights for Justice While Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk Seeks Political Power in NYC (Watch Video).

The majority of the critics were all praise for Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's Daredevil: Born Again. One of the critics wrote, "#DaredevilBornAgain is everything you didn’t know you wanted in a Daredevil show. It’s brutal, haunting, yet beautiful. Fans of the Netflix show will be VERY pleased. Make sure you have tissues, it’s gonna get WET." Another called the superhero series, "Gritty, Ruthless and UnforgivinglyBloody!". Check their reviews below. ‘Daredevil - Born Again’: Marvel Unveils New Series Details and Premiere Date at NY Comic Con (Watch Video).

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ First Reactions

#DaredevilBornAgain is everything you didn’t know you wanted in a Daredevil show. It’s brutal, haunting, yet beautiful. Fans of the Netflix show will be VERY pleased. Make sure you have tissues, it’s gonna get WET pic.twitter.com/ZRdvpuZPNO — deo (@frickyuu) February 25, 2025

Most Brutal Marvel Project Till Date?

#DaredevilBornAgain is a vision of what's to come for the future of MCU television. It's as if Marvel took The Substance and injected us straight back into the world of Daredevil. It easily has the most BRUTAL action in a Marvel project to date. Look out for a MAGICAL cameo 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gzoCvoBKpQ — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) February 25, 2025

Can’t Wait To Watch It!

#DaredevilBornAgain is GRITTY, RUTHLESS & UNFORGIVINGLY BLOODY! Fans of the original series are in for a treat, echoing the first season’s intensity and rage. Cox & D’Onofrio still steal the show. Two episodes in, and all I can say is The Man Without Fear is BACK! pic.twitter.com/et080Jj93h — Anthony Gagliardi • The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) February 25, 2025

Only Con – Weak VFX

#DaredevilBornAgain comes out SWINGING! It’s a TRUE continuation of the Netflix series. Cox & D’Onofrio haven’t missed a beat! Some VFX moments are a weak spot. It kicks ass, moves quick, and takes no prisoners. Really solid first 2 eps. Really enjoyed and want to see more!! pic.twitter.com/AGDyExV5YZ — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 25, 2025

It’s EPISODIC!’

#DaredevilBornAgain has the best pilot of any MCU series thus far, and it’s not close. Edge of seat energy w/ audible gasps throughout. Charlie & Vincent haven’t lost a step, Benson & Moorhead bring the sauce. Above all else, it’s EPISODIC. We *might* be back. @screenrant pic.twitter.com/ArVsHm0cJg — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) February 25, 2025

Apart from Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/ Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin), the series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M James, Clark Johnson and Jeremy Earl among others in crucial roles. Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. Viewers in India can watch it on JioHotstar on March 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

