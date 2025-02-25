Seven years after its third season dropped online, Charlie Cox's Daredevil makes a thrilling return in a new show titled Daredevil: Born Again. The Devil of Hell's Kitchen last appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), She-Hulk (2022), and Echo (2024). Ahead of its highly-anticipated March 5 premiere, Marvel Studios arranged a special premiere of the first two episodes of the MCU series, and reactions for the same have started pouring in. Going by the early reviews, Daredevil: Born Again is being hailed as the best MCU show ever. ‘Daredevil – Born Again’ Trailer: Charlie Cox Returns as Matt Murdock, Fights for Justice While Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk Seeks Political Power in NYC (Watch Video).

The majority of the critics were all praise for Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's Daredevil: Born Again. One of the critics wrote, "#DaredevilBornAgain is everything you didn’t know you wanted in a Daredevil show. It’s brutal, haunting, yet beautiful. Fans of the Netflix show will be VERY pleased. Make sure you have tissues, it’s gonna get WET." Another called the superhero series, "Gritty, Ruthless and UnforgivinglyBloody!".  Check their reviews below. ‘Daredevil - Born Again’: Marvel Unveils New Series Details and Premiere Date at NY Comic Con (Watch Video).

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ First Reactions

Most Brutal Marvel Project Till Date?

Can’t Wait To Watch It!

Only Con – Weak VFX

It’s EPISODIC!’

Apart from Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/ Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin), the series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M James, Clark Johnson and Jeremy Earl among others in crucial roles. Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. Viewers in India can watch it on JioHotstar on March 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).