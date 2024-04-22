The first official trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine made its debut on April 22, 2024. This time, the trailer showcases more of a returning Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, reluctantly embarking on a multiverse-saving journey with Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson/Deadpool, while working for the Time Variance Authority (TVA), established in the Disney+ series Loki. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine also features Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. The film is set to release in theatres on July 26, 2024. Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer: Emma Corrin Plays Cassandra Nova! All You Need to Know About X-Men Supervillain Debuting Big Screen in Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Film.
As with most superhero trailers, even the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer features a popular song to enhance the mood—in this case, Madonna's "Like a Prayer." Released in 1989, "Like a Prayer" was part of Madonna's album of the same name. Madonna wrote the lyrics for the song, which was composed by Patrick Leonard. Upon its release, the song topped the Billboard charts for three weeks and garnered critical acclaim.
However, the lyrics and the accompanying music video, directed by Mary Lambert, sparked controversy among Christian groups who accused Madonna of promoting blasphemy. The video featured imagery such as the Ku Klux Klan, burning crosses, Madonna kissing a black saint, and other controversial visuals, which even angered the Vatican. Madonna Calls Out Wheelchair-Bound Fan for ‘Sitting Down’ at Her Concert in LA, Gets Brutally Trolled Online (Watch Video).
Coincidentally, "Like a Prayer" debuted on April 22, 1989, and the trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine featuring the song came 35 years later on that very same day. 'Coincidentally' we say because even Ryan Reynolds seems unaware of this.
I swear to Marvel Jesus, we did not plan this! https://t.co/vpzBB4ZHYH
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 22, 2024
Considering the outrage over the song when it came out, it feels apt that Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy would choose "Like a Prayer" for their film, since Deadpool movies are not exactly known for their propriety and political correctness.
