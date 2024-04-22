Madonna in Like A Prayer; A Still From Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

The first official trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine made its debut on April 22, 2024. This time, the trailer showcases more of a returning Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, reluctantly embarking on a multiverse-saving journey with Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson/Deadpool, while working for the Time Variance Authority (TVA), established in the Disney+ series Loki. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine also features Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. The film is set to release in theatres on July 26, 2024. Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer: Emma Corrin Plays Cassandra Nova! All You Need to Know About X-Men Supervillain Debuting Big Screen in Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Film.

As with most superhero trailers, even the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer features a popular song to enhance the mood—in this case, Madonna's "Like a Prayer." Released in 1989, "Like a Prayer" was part of Madonna's album of the same name. Madonna wrote the lyrics for the song, which was composed by Patrick Leonard. Upon its release, the song topped the Billboard charts for three weeks and garnered critical acclaim.

ICYMI, Here's the Trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine:

However, the lyrics and the accompanying music video, directed by Mary Lambert, sparked controversy among Christian groups who accused Madonna of promoting blasphemy. The video featured imagery such as the Ku Klux Klan, burning crosses, Madonna kissing a black saint, and other controversial visuals, which even angered the Vatican. Madonna Calls Out Wheelchair-Bound Fan for ‘Sitting Down’ at Her Concert in LA, Gets Brutally Trolled Online (Watch Video).

Watch the Music Video of "Like A Prayer" Here:

Coincidentally, "Like a Prayer" debuted on April 22, 1989, and the trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine featuring the song came 35 years later on that very same day. 'Coincidentally' we say because even Ryan Reynolds seems unaware of this.

I swear to Marvel Jesus, we did not plan this! https://t.co/vpzBB4ZHYH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 22, 2024

In case you want to know the lyrics of the song, here it is...

Life is a mystery Everyone must stand alone I hear you call my name And it feels like home When you call my name It's like a little prayer I'm down on my knees I wanna take you there In the midnight hour I can feel your power Just like a prayer You know I'll take you there I hear your voice It's like an angel sighing I have no choice I hear your voice Feels like flying I close my eyes Oh God, I think I'm falling Out of the sky I close my eyes Heaven, help me When you call my name It's like a little prayer I'm down on my knees I wanna take you there In the midnight hour I can feel your power Just like a prayer You know I'll take you there Like a child You whisper softly to me You're in control Just like a child Now I'm dancing It's like a dream No end and no beginning You're here with me It's like a dream Let the choir sing When you call my name It's like a little prayer I'm down on my knees I wanna take you there In the midnight hour I can feel your power Just like a prayer You know I'll take you there When you call my name It's like a little prayer I'm down on my knees I wanna take you there In the midnight hour I can feel your power Just like a prayer You know I'll take you there Life is a mystery Everyone must stand alone I hear you call my name And it feels like home Just like a prayer Your voice can take me there Just like a muse to me You are a mystery Just like a dream You are not what you seem Just like a prayer, no choice Your voice can take me there Just like a prayer, I'll take you there It's like a dream to me Just like a prayer, I'll take you there It's like a dream to me Just like a prayer, I'll take you there It's like a dream to me Just like a prayer, I'll take you there It's like a dream to me Just like a prayer Your voice can take me there Just like a muse to me You are a mystery Just like a dream You are not what you seem Just like a prayer, no choice Your voice can take me there Just like a prayer Your voice can take me there Just like a muse to me You are a mystery Just like a dream You are not what you seem Just like a prayer, no choice Your voice can take me there Your voice can take me there Like a prayer Just like a prayer, your voice can take me there It's like a prayer Just like a prayer, your voice can take me there It's like a prayer Just like a prayer, your voice can take me there It's like a prayer Just like a prayer, your voice can take me there It's like a prayer.

Considering the outrage over the song when it came out, it feels apt that Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy would choose "Like a Prayer" for their film, since Deadpool movies are not exactly known for their propriety and political correctness.

