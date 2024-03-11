A recent video of singer Madonna from her concert has sparked online outrage. The Queen of Pop called out a fan in the crowd for not standing during her concert, only to realise that the person was seated in a wheelchair. The incident occurred at the singer's Celebration Tour performance at the Kia Forum in LA. In the video that has been surfacing online, Madonna could be seen approaching the edge of the stage and questioned as to why the person was sitting. Madonna could be heard saying, "What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you doing sitting down?" Madonna, later recognizing her error, quickly responded by saying, "Oh, OK, Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I'm glad you are here." But people got more furious about her apology statement as well. Madonna Falls off Chair During Seattle Performance; Singer Handles the Onstage Mishap Like A Pro (Watch Video).

‘But Is It an Offence To Seat Down’

But is it an offense to seat down during a snow though Like what if I feel tired ?? — the boy prince 🙎🏾‍♂️🗿🗿 (@notjusturprince) March 9, 2024

‘She’s So Weird’

She’s so weird — 𝐑. (@rllyhis) March 9, 2024

Another Fan Said:

Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn’t that enough??? 🤷‍♂️ — Across 3 Horizons (@Across3Horizons) March 9, 2024

‘She’s Not the Queen of England’

Ok you shouldn't be calling people out for sitting down anyways. She's not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether? — ReelTalker (@TalkerReel92) March 10, 2024

Agreed!

Even if they aren’t a wheelchair user, there are plenty of reasons someone could be sitting down at a concert. With me, when I stand for too long, all of the blood pools in my legs and it can cause me to pass out. My dad has Parkinson’s and his body gets overwhelmed easily.… — 🕯️Katya🕯️ CEASEFIRE NOW 🇵🇸🇺🇦 (@DemonicNesquik) March 10, 2024

