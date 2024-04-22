The first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine dropped on April 22, 2024, promising more action and surprisingly, emotions. Featuring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, the trailer also provides a proper look at Emma Corrin, who portrays Cassandra Nova in the film. This marks the first appearance of the popular X-Men character on the big screen, with Corrin set to portray the main antagonist in Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy of Stranger Things fame. Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer: Potent Combo of Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Logan Will Make You Scream 'Let's F**king Go'! (Watch Video).

In the trailer, we are introduced to a bald Emma Corrin, clad in a long overcoat and a white shirt. The trailer hints at her potentially inhabiting the Void, indicating she may be a pruned variant. Furthermore, she appears to have recruited other pruned variants of mutants to work for her, including Lady Deathstrike and Azazel.

We also get to see some of her powers, as she manages to tackle Wolverine without even bothering to have any physical contact!

So who is Cassandra Nova?

Cassandra Nova is one of the super-villains in the X-Men comics. She is actually a parasitic twin of Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, whom she tried to kill in their mother's womb before he managed to fend her off using his powers while still an embryo. This resulted in their mother suffering a miscarriage and Cassandra losing her physical form. However, she continued to persist on a cellular level, slowly evolving to grow human limbs and a body before acquiring a proper human form. Deadpool & Wolverine: Henry Cavill Cast in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 – Reports.

In the comics, she is referred to as a 'mummudrai', which is a form of an alien race with the ability to manipulate genetic and cellular matter at a near biomolecular level. This means she can adapt powers and skills from other beings at a genetic level. Judging by the trailer, in which she manages to overpower Wolverine physically, it seems she has also acquired Magneto's metal-wielding powers.

As the evil twin of Charles Xavier, Cassandra Nova also possesses psionic powers that rival her brother's. In the comics, her most infamous act was the genocide of the mutant inhabitants of Genosha using Bolivar Trask's Sentinels. A recent episode of X-Men 97 depicted this incident, but it did not reveal the perpetrator, though many assume it to be Nova.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the big-screen debut of this powerful antagonist. However, according to hot rumours surrounding the film, she may not be the only villain in the show. We can expect to see more of her in action, along with other secrets, when the movie premieres on July 26, 2024.

