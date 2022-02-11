Hollywood star Gal Gadot, whose murder mystery Death on the Nile released recently, had a great time working with the film's director Kenneth Branagh. Sharing her experience of working with the Oscar nominated director, Gal Gadot, who plays the lead role of Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, said: "Working with Ken was an amazing experience for me. I learned so much from his performance, as well as his direction." Death on the Nile Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal’s Whodunit and How it Sets Up Hercule Poirot’s Future! (SPOILER ALERT).

Lauding the director for his clarity of thought, the actress said, "He's so prepared and organised and that leaves almost no room for any mistakes but at the same time, he gives the actors a lot of freedom to try and do whatever they want to do. He has this ability to make everyone feel special, and his charisma and charm go a long way."

"Death on the Nile" is based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name and is a follow-up to "Murder on the Orient Express". The film, produced by 20th Century Studios, features an ensemble cast which includes Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot, Ali Faizal and Emma Mackey. The movie is currently running in Indian theatres in English and Hindi.

